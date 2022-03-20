PFG Advisors Acquires 1,173 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.12. 1,438,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.