PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.58. 2,691,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

