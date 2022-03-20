PFG Advisors Buys 940 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $234.70 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

