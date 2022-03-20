PFG Advisors Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $506.12. 4,991,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.01 and a fifty-two week high of $510.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.