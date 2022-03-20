PFG Advisors Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,202. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

