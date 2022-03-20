PFG Advisors Has $7.92 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $10.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.19. 4,239,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.05. The company has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $215.38 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

