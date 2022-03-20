PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,880 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,150,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 15,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 65,865,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,364,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

