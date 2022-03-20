PFG Advisors Purchases 1,245 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.10. 1,242,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average is $130.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $102.37 and a one year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

