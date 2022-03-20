PFG Advisors Purchases 5,693 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,185. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $54.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

