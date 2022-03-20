PFG Advisors Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.38. 146,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,184. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.