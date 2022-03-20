PFG Advisors Sells 1,775 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,535,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984,842. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40.
