PFG Advisors Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 595,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.30. 284,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.14 and a 200-day moving average of $205.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

