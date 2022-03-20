Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,239 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

