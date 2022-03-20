Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.20 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

