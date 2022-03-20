Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,712,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

