Pflug Koory LLC Has $634,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $246.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.78 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

