Pflug Koory LLC Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $241.11 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.44 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.18.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

