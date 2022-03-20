Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

PM opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.