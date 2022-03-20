Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 143.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,207,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,838. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.