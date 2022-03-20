Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.