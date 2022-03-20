Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.75) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.46) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.88) to GBX 800 ($10.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.60) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 792.25 ($10.30).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 639 ($8.31) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 650.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 648.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The firm has a market cap of £6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is -55.56%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 2,950 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,315.99). Also, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,167.84 ($14,522.55). Insiders have acquired 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284 over the last 90 days.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

