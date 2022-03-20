Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.60

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.60 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 94.80 ($1.23). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 835,048 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.62. The company has a market capitalization of £522.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.85. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

