Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PDM opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,688.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

