PIN (PIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.00 or 0.06936487 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,554.41 or 0.99702920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00040882 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

