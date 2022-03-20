Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

