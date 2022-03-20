Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $235.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

