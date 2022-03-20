Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 49,079 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,079 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.26.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

