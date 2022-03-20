Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

IWF stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

