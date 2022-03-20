Piper Sandler Downgrades JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) to Neutral

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of JOAN opened at $12.18 on Friday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $501.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in JOANN by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

