Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $232.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.