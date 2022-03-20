Polkadex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $699,786.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00009848 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $24.49 million and approximately $699,786.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.46 or 0.06938944 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,515.40 or 0.99836181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00040675 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

