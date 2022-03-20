Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits Market Cap of $703,170.76

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.16 or 0.00085173 BTC on exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $703,170.76 and approximately $7,031.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00035127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00106520 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

