PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $19,874.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.68 or 0.06921613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,307.31 or 1.00155999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00040793 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

