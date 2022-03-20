PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $30.85. 8,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 286,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

