Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.32 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.