ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 436,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 276,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,838,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.73. 538,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.76.

