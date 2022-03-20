ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,850,654 shares.The stock last traded at $61.92 and had previously closed at $62.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

