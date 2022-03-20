Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 940 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VOT opened at $221.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.98 and its 200-day moving average is $238.34.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
