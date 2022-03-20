Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,799 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.31.

