Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $6.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of PTGX opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

