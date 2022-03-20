Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $27.26

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.26, but opened at $26.26. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 4,879 shares changing hands.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

