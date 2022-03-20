Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,702.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,706.90 ($22.20).

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.52) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,719 ($22.35) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($24.43) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,068.50 ($13.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,184.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,329.54. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 976 ($12.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.27%.

In other news, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($93,673.71).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

