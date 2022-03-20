PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $62.25.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $270,706.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,258 over the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 344.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 312,471 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

