Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Methanex in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Methanex by 26.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Methanex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after buying an additional 239,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Methanex by 46.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 6.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after buying an additional 84,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

