Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Oatly Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is 10.17. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.66 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,724,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

