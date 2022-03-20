Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.