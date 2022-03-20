Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised by B. Riley

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

PKOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $196.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.