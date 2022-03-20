Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Cut by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $130.87 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.77.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

