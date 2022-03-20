Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Critical Analysis

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quotient and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient $43.38 million 2.44 -$111.03 million ($1.35) -0.76 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $920,000.00 27.89 -$10.72 million ($0.39) -2.18

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quotient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Quotient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quotient and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient 0 1 0 0 2.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 239.81%. Given Quotient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Quotient has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient -350.92% N/A -56.41% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,557.43% -116.36% -114.53%

Summary

Quotient beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

