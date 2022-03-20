R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $790.24 million, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons ( NYSE:RRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons (Get Rating)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.